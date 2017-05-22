1 of 13
MEGA
MEGA
Stars hit the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards last night, and while some stars shimmered — others missed the mark.
MEGA
MEGA
Best: Nicole Scherzinger rocked a peachy, cleavage-baring maxi gown for the red carpet, wearing her hair in gorgeous long tresses down her back.
MEGA
MEGA
Worst: Rita Ora's attempt at a butt-baring thong look — much like Kendall Jenner during this year's Met Gala — felt a little too racy for an event like the Billboard Music Awards.
MEGA
MEGA
Wackiest: Halsey sparked major criticism with an old-looking bra that didn't seem to fit right.
MEGA
MEGA
Best: Lea Michele went for a daring neckline and dress material that combined into a delightfully spicy manner.
MEGA
MEGA
Worst: There was simply too much material on Vanessa Hudgens' silky, bow-filled dress.
MEGA
MEGA
Wackiest: Talk about a hair ball! It's hard to know how Z LaLa event walked properly with so much weight on top of her head.
MEGA
MEGA
Best: John Legend looked nothing short of regal in a double breasted pinstripe suit complete with white buttons.
MEGA
MEGA
Worst: Noah Cyrus loves sticking to an all-black ensemble, but the star's black bra and pants outfit was not at all flattering on her frame.
MEGA
MEGA
Wackiest: Dencia's Lady Gaga-like architecture outfit was one of the strangest ensemble choices of the evening. Unfortunately, it missed the mark...by a lot.
MEGA
MEGA
Best: Newcomer Camila Cabello flawlessly channeled Cher in a red-hot fiery orange lace gown.
MEGA
MEGA
Best: Celine Dion went all out for her "My Heart Will Go On" performance, donning a shouldery white gown complete with a plunging neckline. Some fans joked that the star's outfit was the iceberg that sunk the Titanic.
MEGA
MEGA
Wackiest: At 71, Cher is still unafraid to push the envelope. The singer donned a scantily clad outfit for her performances before humbly receiving the prestigious Icon Award. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: