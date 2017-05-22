1 of 13

MEGA MEGA Stars hit the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards last night, and while some stars shimmered — others missed the mark.

MEGA MEGA Best: Nicole Scherzinger rocked a peachy, cleavage-baring maxi gown for the red carpet, wearing her hair in gorgeous long tresses down her back.

MEGA MEGA Rita Ora's attempt at a butt-baring thong look — much like Kendall Jenner Worst:'s attempt at a butt-baring thong look — much like during this year's Met Gala — felt a little too racy for an event like the Billboard Music Awards.

MEGA MEGA Wackiest: Halsey sparked major criticism with an old-looking bra that didn't seem to fit right.

MEGA MEGA Lea Michele went for a daring neckline and dress material that Best:went for a daring neckline and dress material that combined into a delightfully spicy manner

MEGA MEGA Worst: There was simply too much material on Vanessa Hudgens' silky, bow-filled dress.

MEGA MEGA Wackiest: Talk about a hair ball! It's hard to know how Z LaLa event walked properly with so much weight on top of her head.

MEGA MEGA Best: John Legend looked nothing short of regal in a double breasted pinstripe suit complete with white buttons.

MEGA MEGA Worst: Noah Cyrus loves sticking to an all-black ensemble, but the star's black bra and pants outfit was not at all flattering on her frame.

MEGA MEGA Wackiest: Dencia's Lady Gaga-like architecture outfit was one of the strangest ensemble choices of the evening. Unfortunately, it missed the mark...by a lot.

MEGA MEGA Best: Newcomer Camila Cabello flawlessly channeled Cher in a red-hot fiery orange lace gown.

MEGA MEGA Best: Celine Dion went all out for her "My Heart Will Go On" performance, donning a shouldery white gown complete with a plunging neckline. Some fans joked that the star's outfit was the iceberg that sunk the Titanic.