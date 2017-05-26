1 of 6
Justice may be blind, but Bill Cosby most likely isn't, experts told RadarOnline.com. Click through the gallery to see why.
As Radar reported, the disgraced comedian claims to be legally blind after suffering from glaucoma. But Radar cameras caught the accused sexual predator waving a cane in the air, walking unassisted and opening a car door during a recent trip to NYC. “He’s no more blind than I am,” said one shocked and clear-eyed onlooker after watching Cosby, 79, enter a town car as Radar photographers captured his every move.
“He is definitely faking his blindness,” Dr. Lillian Glass, a nationally recognized forensic expert, told Radar. “Look at the way he’s holding the cane. You wouldn’t hold it so far away from your body in the air like that if you were blind.” Dr. Glass also claimed the faker’s gaze gave him away, saying, “His eyes are showing that he’s focusing on the [car] door, and the muscles in his forehead show an intense gaze. If he were blind, he wouldn’t focus on anything.”
Cosby even reached for the car effortlessly! “He’s not fumbling around. He’s looking directly at the seat and checking his feet. That’s proof he really is faking it!” Dr. Glass told Radar.
A spokesperson for Cosby said the actor is not faking, and that he is registered with the state of Massachusetts as legally blind. But our source says despite his shuffling old-man act, the once-beloved TV dad is in tip-top shape!
“He’s in great health. It’s all an act. Bill has started working on a comeback. He’s that confident potential jurors will be forgiving towards a blind old man. He’s working on new material, both comedy writing and a diary of stories he’s too scared to reveal in court,” the insider claimed. “In Bill’s eyes — regardless of how well he can see out of them — he’s innocent, and this scandal will blow over. And when it does, there’ll be a multimillion-dollar paycheck waiting for him to return with a TV special, a one-man show tour and a trial tell-all!” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
