6 of 7

Smith, 32 when the photos were taken in the mid-’90s, said the lewd lawyer asked, “What are you going to do to me?” When she demanded, “Worship me!” He obediently responded, “Yes, mistress!” “He obeyed each and every command,” Tami claimed. “You couldn’t wipe the smile off his face. And he had no problem posing with me for pictures with a drink in his hand, before he walked away, still wearing the collar,” she added.

Photo credit: Getty Images