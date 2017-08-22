Bill Cosby Back In Court With New Legal Team – The Comedian Couldn’t Stop Smiling!

According to Laura McCrystal, a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, the judge said during the pre-trial hearing that "he'll 'loosely fix' Bill Cosby retrial for mid-March or early April, but no firm date is set yet. Hearing over for day." Photo credit: MEGA

Formerly know as America's Dad, Cosby looked content and prepared as he walked with his legal team into the courtroom. While he was livid about the quitting of his former attorney, things seem to be looking up for the troubled star.

A pal said of Cosby's former attorney after he announced his resignation: "Brian cares, but he's not going to continue to put his stellar reputation on the line if there's no cooperation from his client and his client's publicist," a source said.