Bill Cosby Back In Court With New Legal Team – The Comedian Couldn’t Stop Smiling!

Bill Cosby
was just pictured arriving to court with his new legal team, ready for a pre-trial in his ongoing sexual assault case. Kathleen Bliss
, his new attorney will be present in the Montgomery County hearing along with Cosby and spokesman Andrew Wyatt
. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the comedian's previous attorney, Brian McMonagle
, quit his post after a dispute with Cosby
. Michael Jackson
's former attorney, Tom Mesereau
is now part of the comedian's legal team
.
According to Laura McCrystal, a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, the judge said during the pre-trial hearing that "he'll 'loosely fix' Bill Cosby retrial for mid-March or early April, but no firm date is set yet. Hearing over for day."
Formerly know as America's Dad, Cosby looked content and prepared as he walked with his legal team into the courtroom. While he was livid about the quitting of his former attorney, things seem to be looking up for the troubled star.
A pal said of Cosby's former attorney after he announced his resignation: "Brian cares, but he's not going to continue to put his stellar reputation on the line if there's no cooperation from his client and his client's publicist," a source said.
How do you think things will turn out for alleged sex predator Bill Cosby? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.