Big Hearted Bethenny Frankel Helps Houston Hurricane Victims – See The Photos
1
of
8
1 of 8
Reality star and business mogul Bethenny Frankel, 46, has jetted into Houston to help Hurricane Harvey victims. RadarOnline.com has all the details of her heroic trip – click on the photographs for more details.
Reality star and business mogul Bethenny Frankel, 46, has jetted into Houston to help Hurricane Harvey victims. RadarOnline.com has all the details of her heroic trip – click on the photographs for more details.