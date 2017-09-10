Big Hearted Bethenny Frankel Helps Houston Hurricane Victims – See The Photos thumbnail

MERCY MISSION

Reality star jets in to help Hurricane Harvey sufferers.

Reality star and business mogul Bethenny Frankel, 46, has jetted into Houston to help Hurricane Harvey victims. RadarOnline.com has all the details of her heroic trip – click on the photographs for more details.

The Real Housewives Of New York reality star jetted in to Houston to lift spirits of people devastated by Hurricane Harvey putting her own recent health issues to the side.

Her B Strong Foundation along with Dress For Success has raised $300,000 to help people so far.

And Frankel wanted to be on the ground to make sure that people were getting help as quickly as possible.

She revealed: "We've raised more than $300,000 in supplies and donations – I just started calling contacts to say 'Hi, who do you know? We need socks, we need underwear.'"

The first $20,000 went to help the Dress For Success building in Corpus Christi that was completely flooded.

Self-made Frankel has been calling on her business partners to help her – with the likes of Arizona Waters and Beam Global Spirits And Wines helping with cash and donations.

Frankel was also on hand to personally help people and listen to their stories as she tried to lift their spirits after the devastation.

