The show must go on! Beyonce is moving ahead with Grammys prep, but RadarOnline.com has learned the pregnant star has been a major diva on set. Click through the gallery to find out how Queen Bey is making people bow down!
She revealed her first pregnancy with Blue Ivy on the red carpet for the VMAs in 2011 and performed during that show, but in hiding her pregnancy the last few weeks she had irritated some of the current show's producers. "Beyoncé was committed to performing, but then she pulled out with no excuse. Everyone freaked out," the source told Radar.
The drama was just starting. "Finally she agreed to perform after all, but it wasn't her usual performance," the source said. "Beyoncé was being really difficult about staging and no one knew why."
Queen Bey's unusual demands were "causing trouble," for the producers the source told Radar. "She was so uncertain about everything that nothing could be done. And everyone was still really worried that she was going to back out at the last minute. But they didn't know what was going on."
When Bey finally shared her baby news with the world, the source said the producers were relieved. "They don't care about a pregnancy at all, that's just great news for her. And that is fine for the show, this is completely workable," said the insider. Will you watch Beyoncé at the Grammys? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
