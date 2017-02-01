1 of 6
Beyonce’s baby news was a huge surprise even to the fans that follow her most closely, as the star stayed hidden for the last few weeks before revealing she was expecting twins. Click through the gallery to see how she hid the news!
Caught! Beyoncé wore a skin tight black dress to Saturday Night Live on November 5, 2016 showing off her flatter than flat stomach.
What was she hiding? Her estranged husband, Jay Z, celebrated his birthday in Los Angeles on December 3, 2016, but he and his wife hid from photographers as they partied at Republique. Tina Knowles, Richard Lawson, Kelly Rowland, and Tim Witherspoon were among the friends and family at the party.
