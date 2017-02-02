1 of 13

Getty Images Getty Images After hiding her baby bump for weeks, Beyonce is finally showing off her growing belly — see the photos!

And now, there are more photos to prove it.

😊you can follow me @yoncetv for more A photo posted by Beyoncé Videos (@yoncetv) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:39am PST Posing totally nude, Beyonce bared her belly to the world in a series of glam shots, complete with cameos from daughter Blue Ivy.

According to a source close to the singer, "Beyonce had IVF to conceive and she is currently 14 weeks pregnant !"

#Beyonce A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:18am PST For the past year, sources told Radar that Beyonce and her 47-year-old "99 Problems" rapper husband have struggled to keep their marriage on track.

Ultimately, a source said, the superstar couple decided that having a baby would be the best way to save their broken marriage!

#Beyonce #twins A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:10am PST Now, Radar also has the details on the the twins' genders!

A source close to the couple told Radar that during the IVF process, "Beyonce and Jay Z chose one female and one male embryo."

#Beyonce #Blue A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:13am PST "Beyonce had a really hard time conceiving on her own, so it was an easy decision for them to choose the IVF route," the insider said

As Radar reported last week, Beyonce and Jay Z are looking to purchase a new home for their growing brood, and even went so far as to lay down an offer on Petra Ecclestone’s infamous $200 million mansion, located in Hidden Hills, Calif.

follow @yoncelive for more😍 A video posted by Beyoncé Videos (@yoncetv) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:06am PST “They want to close on this deal ASAP, so the babies will be born into the new home and the stress of moving will be behind them. After all, it will not be the three of them anymore," revealed Radar's source. "It will be the five of them!"