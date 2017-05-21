1 of 8
Beyonce wants her twins at the center of attention within her circle of friends and family. The diva was caught having an over-the-top party that was more than any baby shower!
The very pregnant 35-year-old had an outdoor African-themed event called "Carter Push Party" on May 20, which had all kinds of star-power behind it.
Her mom Tina Knowles rounded up Bey's girl squad — Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Serena Williams — for the lavish event.
According to previous reports, a "push party" resembles a baby shower, but is usually thrown just a couple of weeks before the mother gives birth.
Guests were asked to hang out under tents, where big tables of "soul food" were available to enjoy. To go along with her recent album, Bey also had a lemonade stand for the kids.
Insiders also reported that hubby Jay Z and their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy were in attendance.
Beyonce was seen walking around with just a bikini top — showing off her massive baby bump — with a long beachy skirt on.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jay Z recently hired a 24/7 nurse to keep watch of Bey as her due date nears, especially since her pregnancy is "already considered to be a high-risk."
