BACKGRID BACKGRID The very pregnant 35-year-old had an outdoor African-themed event called "Carter Push Party" on May 20, which had all kinds of star-power behind it.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Her mom Tina Knowles rounded up Bey's girl squad — Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Serena Williams — for the lavish event.

According to previous reports, a "push party" resembles a baby shower, but is usually thrown just a couple of weeks before the mother gives birth

BACKGRID BACKGRID Guests were asked to hang out under tents, where big tables of "soul food" were available to enjoy. To go along with her recent album, Bey also had a lemonade stand for the kids.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Insiders also reported that hubby Jay Z and their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy were in attendance.