The couple's new castle boasts 12,000 square feet of living space.

Fit For Queen Bey & Her King! Beyonce & Jay-Z Drop $26 Million On Hamptons Mansion
Beyonce and Jay-Z recently plunked down a whopping $26 million to snatch up a glamorous mansion in New York's tony getaway East Hampton. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see photos of the impressive home that boasts more than enough luxury for the superstar couple and their three kids!

The tony property has an incredible 12,000 feet of living space.

The opulent mansion has seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms — more than enough for Beyonce, Jay-Z, and their kids, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir!

The home overlooks a pond and is around 100 years old.

Much of the rich cream-colored marble used throughout the home comes from Verona, Italy.

The woodwork is hand-milled and custom designed, including for this office, where Beyonce, 36, may run her empire!

The giant living room is ideal for the couple when they want to throw parties for all their famous friends and family.

