Beyoncé Ditches Jay-Z & Twins For Solo Yacht Trip In The Hamptons

Beyoncé was just spotted looking stunning and relaxed on a small luxury yacht in the Hamptons, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The Lemonade singer was joined by a group of friends and children – even a labradoodle – but Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and her newborn twins were nowhere to be seen. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Sources said she was focusing on her health and weight loss after the birth of her children. She was even spotted shopping for slimming shapewear Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Not long after, however, drama arose once again with her known rival Kim Kardashian. Their ongoing feud reached new heights and turned nastier than ever when Beyoncé refused to send a thank you note to the reality star after receiving her baby gift! Photo credit: INSTAR Images

"Kim sent over a huge bouquet of flowers and a basket of baby gifts weeks ago, as soon as she heard about the twins' birth. But she's had no word of thanks and she's steaming mad, saying it's the final straw and a huge insult she simply shouldn't have to tolerate ." Photo credit: INSTAR Images

After all that drama, it's no wonder the "Formation" star felt the need to get away – especially since her husband will be going on tour so soon! Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Jay-Z recently claimed that he booked his tour for October so he could "have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and s*** like that," but soon the pop queen will have to take care of their babies alone! Photo credit: INSTAR Images