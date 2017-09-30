Beyonce And Jay Z Bodyguard Clash With Paparazzi – See The Photos thumbnail

STAY AWAY

Beyonce And Jay Z Bodyguard Clash With Paparazzi – See The Photos

Superstar shows off her post baby body on date night.

Beyonce And Jay Z’s bodyguard clashed with a paparazzo outside a New York restaurant.And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Beyonce, 36, and Jay Z, 47, went out for a romantic dinner at ABC Kitchen in New York and one paparazzo got a little too close to the Lemonade singer.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple’s burly bodyguard then leapt into action and pushed the photographer out of the way.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The famous couple's hired muscle wanted to make sure that the photographer didn’t upset his famous clients as they tried to enjoy an intimate meal together.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Beyonce – who had twins Rumi and Sir earlier this summer – looked in amazing shape as she plans to get back to work.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The mother-of-three wore a figure hugging sand colored dress with matching high heels – her hair was straight and blonde and she wore sunglasses to avoid being recognized.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The star was mortified about her weight increase since giving birth to her twins after she piled on a reported 30 lbs.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Beyonce was photographed going on a solo trip to The Hamptons earlier this month as she enjoyed some alone time away from her family.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

