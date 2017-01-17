1 of 11

Betty White fans can breathe a sigh of relief! After months away from the spotlight, the beloved Golden Girls actress was spotted celebrating her 95th birthday, and RadarOnline.com has the details about the dapper younger man who was by her side

Looking spry and put-together, she still needed the assistance of her dashing young driver to walk down the steps.

An onlooker told Radar, "She definitely needed help getting over the step and appeared a bit frail ." Sources previously told Radar that she's struggled with her mental health in recent months.

"But she looked very colorful because of her outfit," the source continued. "Very much the birthday girl who looked as though she was going to enjoy being the center of attention on her big day."

According to the insider, "It was just her and her driver" heading out for the birthday errands.

Destination? Work! White's chauffeur dropped her at the CBS Studios in Studio City.

According to reports, she went there to film a guest spot on the sitcom Young & Hungry.

"Betty was there for about three hours and returned straight home afterwards," said the insider.

The source said she is expected to have friends over tonight to celebrate again.