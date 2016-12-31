1 of 7
Bethenny Frankel isn't letting her major feud with costar Luann de Lesseps get in the way of enjoying life — in fact, she might be bound to steal the spotlight from de Lessep's wedding day!
The 46-year-old reality star was spotted soaking up some sun in Cancun, Mexico, with her boyfriend, Dennis Shields on Dec. 30, while her costar's wedding ceremony in Florida is underway.
To make matters worse, Frankel could be trying to throw her tropical bliss in de Lesseps' face by posting selfies on Instagram, which show her ample cleavage and her bronzed skin.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Frankel and de Lesseps have had one bitter fallout after another ever since Frankel tried to warn de Lesseps costar about fiancé Tom D'Agostino Jr.
D'Agostino built a bad reputation between the Real Housewives of New York stars after he already had previous flings with Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. Later in the season, Frankel decided to drop another bombshell on de Lesseps' wedding bliss mode when she caught de Lesseps' fiancé with another woman at a hotel.
