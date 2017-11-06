Bethenny Frankel Boasts Sexy Bikini Body In Solo Miami Beach Retreat

Bethenny Frankel , 47, looked hot as ever during her latest beach getaway in Miami! The Skinnygirl mogul showed off her fit physique in a black and white bikini as she splashed around the tropical Floridian waters – days after the death of her beloved pup. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. Photo credit: MEGA

"Help us! What do we do?!" The Real Housewives of New York star cried as her pup continued to shake. "I don't know what to do! There's no vet – someone help me." Photo credit: MEGA

Following the sad incident, Frankel jetted off to Florida for a much-needed relaxation retreat. Photo credit: MEGA

Apart from the death of her dog, Frankel also recently had to deal with a legal dispute with her ex. Photo credit: MEGA

The star previously accused estranged husband Jason Hoppy, 47, of threatening her and their 7-year-old daughter Bryn, following an incident at the child's school. Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar readers know, Frankel lives in a ritzy apartment with her daughter in NYC's TriBeCa. Photo credit: MEGA

As is clear in recent photos, however, the Miami lifestyle sure looks good on her! Photo credit: MEGA