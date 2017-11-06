Bethenny Frankel Boasts Sexy Bikini Body In Solo Miami Beach Retreat thumbnail

Running Away?

Bethenny Frankel Boasts Sexy Bikini Body In Solo Miami Beach Retreat

The 'RHONY' star is taking time to relax after her legal feud with ex Jason Hoppy.

Bethenny Frankel, 47, looked hot as ever during her latest beach getaway in Miami! The Skinnygirl mogul showed off her fit physique in a black and white bikini as she splashed around the tropical Floridian waters – days after the death of her beloved pup. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.

Bethenny Frankel treated herself to a Miami vacation, days after she was forced to mourn the loss of her 17-year-old dog Cookie.

As Radar reported, Frankel was heartbroken after her furry friend passed away following a tragic 45-minute seizure.

"Help us! What do we do?!" The Real Housewives of New York star cried as her pup continued to shake. "I don't know what to do! There's no vet – someone help me."

Following the sad incident, Frankel jetted off to Florida for a much-needed relaxation retreat.

Apart from the death of her dog, Frankel also recently had to deal with a legal dispute with her ex.

The star previously accused estranged husband Jason Hoppy, 47, of threatening her and their 7-year-old daughter Bryn, following an incident at the child's school.

The stalking case was dismissed late last month, as the judge announced it was a once-time offense and Hoppy had no previous criminal history.

As Radar readers know, Frankel lives in a ritzy apartment with her daughter in NYC's TriBeCa.

As is clear in recent photos, however, the Miami lifestyle sure looks good on her!

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel's sexy beach getaway?

