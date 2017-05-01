1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI After officially filing for divorce last month, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted taking their kids to church — but Affleck looked worse for wear. See the photos on RadarOnline.com.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Though the family seemed to be having a pleasant day out, Affleck appeared disheveled and somber.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI In fact, it looks as though Affleck has put on a little weight! The actor appeared bloated in his plaid shirt.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Radar previously reported, divorce documents reveal the former couple's vast wealth, the reason for their split and how exactly they want to handle the custody of their three children.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The 13 Going on 30 star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the "legal grounds" for the divorce and Affleck did the same.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI They both asked for legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. "Reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to both petitioner and respondent," both Affleck and Garner requested.