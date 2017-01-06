1 of 9

Did Ben Affleck have a wild New Year's? The actor looked worse for the wear as he headed to work on a movie set after being spotted with a sober companion. Click through the gallery to find out who Affleck was with and how she could be helping him stay away from drugs and alcohol.

Elizabeth Weaver, according to He was recently spotted having lunch with a home detox nurse,according to Page Six . According to her website, Weaver's services include "in-home detox support … 24hr medical in-home detox care and sober companion support for patients recovering from addiction."

A bloated Affleck was seen stopping in at a pharmacy with Weaver.

Affleck and Garner split in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, with his drinking, gambling and rumored affairs leading to the demise of their Hollywood union. His rep denied any suggestion that he'd cheated.

A source previously told Radar that he was "just too miserable for anyone to want to hang around" recently, and he certainly looked it!

Affleck and Jennifer Garner never actually filed for divorce, and have since been trying to save their marriage in counseling.

"He's determined to win her back and is prepared to play a slow and steady game to make it happen," an insider told Radar.