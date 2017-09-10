Going Strong! Ben Affleck On Date Night With Lindsay Shookus – See The Photos thumbnail

NEW LOVE

Going Strong! Ben Affleck On Date Night With Lindsay Shookus – See The Photos

High profile lovers go to see a horror flick.

By
Posted on
Going Strong! Ben Affleck On Date Night With Lindsay Shookus – See The Photos thumbnail
View gallery 8
Going Strong! Ben Affleck On Date Night With Lindsay Shookus – See The Photos
1 of 8
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are going strong. RadarOnline.com has all the details of their date night on New York – click through the images.
Affleck, 45, and Shookus, 37, continue to go public with their love affair as they headed to the movies in New York on Saturday evening.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The lovers took in the horror movie IT and they seemed to be very happy with one another after he jetted in from LA.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Batman star dressed casually in a bomber jacket and jeans for the date while his producer girlfriend wore a pattern jacket over a black mini dress with sneakers.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Word had got out that the star was going to see the film with his new lady as several fans waited outside for autographs before they arrived.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

He has been spending more time in New York where Shookus is based as a producer on Saturday Night Live.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Affleck splits his time between NY and LA where his former wife Jennifer Garner, 42, lives with their three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple was married for 10 years and announced their split in 2015 before sealing their divorce two years later. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments