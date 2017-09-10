NEW LOVE Going Strong! Ben Affleck On Date Night With Lindsay Shookus – See The Photos High profile lovers go to see a horror flick. By Radar Staff Posted on Sep 10, 2017 @ 13:09PM Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)View gallery 8 Going Strong! Ben Affleck On Date Night With Lindsay Shookus – See The Photos 1 of 8 1 of 8Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are going strong. RadarOnline.com has all the details of their date night on New York – click through the images.2 of 8Affleck, 45, and Shookus, 37, continue to go public with their love affair as they headed to the movies in New York on Saturday evening.Photo credit: BACKGRID3 of 8The lovers took in the horror movie IT and they seemed to be very happy with one another after he jetted in from LA.Photo credit: BACKGRID4 of 8The Batman star dressed casually in a bomber jacket and jeans for the date while his producer girlfriend wore a pattern jacket over a black mini dress with sneakers.Photo credit: BACKGRID 5 of 8Word had got out that the star was going to see the film with his new lady as several fans waited outside for autographs before they arrived.Photo credit: BACKGRID6 of 8He has been spending more time in New York where Shookus is based as a producer on Saturday Night Live.Photo credit: BACKGRID 7 of 8Affleck splits his time between NY and LA where his former wife Jennifer Garner, 42, lives with their three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.Photo credit: BACKGRID8 of 8The couple was married for 10 years and announced their split in 2015 before sealing their divorce two years later. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Photo credit: BACKGRID Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are going strong. RadarOnline.com has all the details of their date night on New York – click through the images.Affleck, 45, and Shookus, 37, continue to go public with their love affair as they headed to the movies in New York on Saturday evening.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe lovers took in the horror movie IT and they seemed to be very happy with one another after he jetted in from LA.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe Batman star dressed casually in a bomber jacket and jeans for the date while his producer girlfriend wore a pattern jacket over a black mini dress with sneakers.Photo credit: BACKGRIDWord had got out that the star was going to see the film with his new lady as several fans waited outside for autographs before they arrived.Photo credit: BACKGRIDHe has been spending more time in New York where Shookus is based as a producer on Saturday Night Live.Photo credit: BACKGRIDAffleck splits his time between NY and LA where his former wife Jennifer Garner, 42, lives with their three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe couple was married for 10 years and announced their split in 2015 before sealing their divorce two years later. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Photo credit: BACKGRID Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Share Ben Affleck Lindsay Shookus Comments