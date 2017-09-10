Going Strong! Ben Affleck On Date Night With Lindsay Shookus – See The Photos

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are going strong. RadarOnline.com has all the details of their date night on New York – click through the images. andare going strong. RadarOnline.com has all the details of their date night on New York – click through the images.

Affleck, 45, and Shookus, 37, continue to go public with their love affair as they headed to the movies in New York on Saturday evening. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Batman star dressed casually in a bomber jacket and jeans for the date while his producer girlfriend wore a pattern jacket over a black mini dress with sneakers Photo credit: BACKGRID

Word had got out that the star was going to see the film with his new lady as several fans waited outside for autographs before they arrived. Photo credit: BACKGRID

He has been spending more time in New York where Shookus is based as a producer on Saturday Night Live. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner, 42, lives with their three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Affleck splits his time between NY and LA where his former wife , 42, lives with their three children11,, 8, and, 5. Photo credit: BACKGRID