Ben Affleck Looks Like A Big Kid Boarding Private Jet

Ben Affleck
got on a private jet on Friday afternoon in Van Nuys, California looking like a big kid carrying a back pack on his shoulders. And there could be a reason Affleck has a youthful spring in his step as onlookers believed he was on his way to New York to see lover Lindsay Shookus
! The actor is in the midst of his divorce from Jennifer Garner
but is enjoying bi-coastal dates with his new girlfriend. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more.
Affleck, 45, appeared to be alone as he left the greater Los Angeles area.
Eyewitnesses believed he could have been going on the private jet to New York, where galpal Shookus is based.
The Argo Oscar winner has been looking casual and even disheveled lately as he's been spending a lot of time with Shookus, who usually sports a similarly chill style.
Affleck and SNL producer Shookus have been bicoastal lately, being seen in dates in New York City and California.
On Friday, Affleck carried a stuffed backpack on his shoulders as though he had shoved all his clothes and toiletries inside.
As the Batman star has engaged in lots of PDA with Shookus, he and wife Garner
, 45, are finalizing their divorce. The two have three kids.
