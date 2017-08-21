Ben Affleck Pampers Lindsay With NYC Dinner Date After Barney’s Shopping Spree

Affleck looked elegant in a blue and red outfit, while Shookus, 37, rocked a simply yet classy black top and jeans ensemble.
Nonetheless, they cozied up to each other while strolling along the sidewalk after dinner.
During their daytime shopping extravaganza, Shookus wore a summer-appropriate look of cropped jean shorts, a striped black and white shirt, black sweatshirt and sneakers.
Now-sober Affleck looked bloated yet content as he walked behind his girlfriend in the city.
As Radar readers know, the actor's been struggling to stay off booze since his split from Garner.
Affleck stepped out of Barney's with a stack with a clipboard and marker in hand. Either he nor Shookus were holding any shopping bags!
The controversial lovebirds concluded their day with a sweet late night bite at a local hotspot. What do you think of their latest outing? Let us know in the comments below.
