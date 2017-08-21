Ben Affleck Pampers Lindsay With NYC Dinner Date After Barney’s Shopping Spree

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were just spotted looking flirty while on a shopping trip to Barney's in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned. The actor and his SNL producer gal got dinner after heading out of the upscale store. He was all-smiles during the outing, as was Shookus. She even changed her outfit after their shopping spree, and girlfriendwere just spotted looking flirty while on a shopping trip to Barney's in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned. The actor and his SNL producer gal got dinner after heading out of the upscale store. He was all-smiles during the outing, as was Shookus. She even changed her outfit after their shopping spree, in order to look more elegant for their romantic date night Photo credit: MEGA

Affleck looked elegant in a blue and red outfit, while Shookus, 37, rocked a simply yet classy black top and jeans ensemble. Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar reported, Affleck recently celebrated his 45th birthday with Jennifer Garner and their children. Shookus was nowhere to be seen Photo credit: MEGA

Nonetheless, they cozied up to each other while strolling along the sidewalk after dinner. Photo credit: MEGA

During their daytime shopping extravaganza, Shookus wore a summer-appropriate look of cropped jean shorts, a striped black and white shirt, black sweatshirt and sneakers. Photo credit: MEGA

Now-sober Affleck looked bloated yet content as he walked behind his girlfriend in the city. Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar readers know, the actor's been struggling to stay off booze since his split from Garner. Photo credit: MEGA

Affleck stepped out of Barney's with a stack with a clipboard and marker in hand. Either he nor Shookus were holding any shopping bags! Photo credit: BACKGRID