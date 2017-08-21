Ben Affleck Pampers Lindsay With NYC Dinner Date After Barney’s Shopping Spree thumbnail

Whipped!

Ben Affleck Pampers Lindsay With NYC Dinner Date After Barney’s Shopping Spree

The actor followed Shookus like a puppy all around town!

By
Posted on
Ben Affleck Pampers Lindsay With NYC Dinner Date After Barney’s Shopping Spree thumbnail
View gallery 10
MEGA
Ben Affleck Pampers Lindsay With NYC Dinner Date After Barney’s Shopping Spree
1 of 10
Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were just spotted looking flirty while on a shopping trip to Barney's in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned. The actor and his SNL producer gal got dinner after heading out of the upscale store. He was all-smiles during the outing, as was Shookus. She even changed her outfit after their shopping spree, in order to look more elegant for their romantic date night.

Photo credit: MEGA

Affleck looked elegant in a blue and red outfit, while Shookus, 37, rocked a simply yet classy black top and jeans ensemble.

Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar reported, Affleck recently celebrated his 45th birthday with Jennifer Garner and their children. Shookus was nowhere to be seen.

Photo credit: MEGA

Nonetheless, they cozied up to each other while strolling along the sidewalk after dinner.

Photo credit: MEGA

During their daytime shopping extravaganza, Shookus wore a summer-appropriate look of cropped jean shorts, a striped black and white shirt, black sweatshirt and sneakers.

Photo credit: MEGA

Now-sober Affleck looked bloated yet content as he walked behind his girlfriend in the city.

Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar readers know, the actor's been struggling to stay off booze since his split from Garner.

Photo credit: MEGA

While he was once spotted buying liquor with Shookus in Maine, it seems that he has managed to stay on the wagon.

Photo credit: MEGA

Affleck stepped out of Barney's with a stack with a clipboard and marker in hand. Either he nor Shookus were holding any shopping bags!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The controversial lovebirds concluded their day with a sweet late night bite at a local hotspot. What do you think of their latest outing? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: MEGA

Comments