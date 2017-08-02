Ben Affleck Takes Lindsay On L.A. Pizza Date – Days After Shopping For Booze In Maine

Ben Affleck just took his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on yet another date, days after he was spotted buying booze while on vacation in Maine, RadarOnline.com can report. just took his new girlfriendon yet another date, days after he was spotted buying booze while on vacation in Maine, RadarOnline.com can report. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Oscar winner, 44, looked casual in jeans, a t-shirt and light jacket as he met Shoookus, 37, for a date night. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The SNL producer wore a breezy white dress and star-patterned jacket for the romantic outing. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The hot controversial pair hit up L.A.'s iO West Comedy Club for a show on Tuesday night. Afterwards, they grabbed a bite to eat at Pizzeria Mozza. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Having just finished filming for Justice League, Affleck has recently been caught enjoying his summer with his new leading lady. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The formerly sober actor sparked relapse rumors when we was pictured purchasing bottles of rosé and SkinnyGirl margarita from a local liquor store while on a Maine getaway with his SNL producer gal Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he wrote in a shocking Facebook post. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be." Photo credit: BACKGRID