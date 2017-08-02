Ben affleck lindsay shookus date booze

Ben Affleck Takes Lindsay On L.A. Pizza Date – Days After Shopping For Booze In Maine

Is Shookus a bad influence on the recovering actor?

Ben Affleck just took his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on yet another date, days after he was spotted buying booze while on vacation in Maine, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Oscar winner, 44, looked casual in jeans, a t-shirt and light jacket as he met Shoookus, 37, for a date night.

The SNL producer wore a breezy white dress and star-patterned jacket for the romantic outing.

The hot controversial pair hit up L.A.'s iO West Comedy Club for a show on Tuesday night. Afterwards, they grabbed a bite to eat at Pizzeria Mozza.

Having just finished filming for Justice League, Affleck has recently been caught enjoying his summer with his new leading lady.

The formerly sober actor sparked relapse rumors when we was pictured purchasing bottles of rosé and SkinnyGirl margarita from a local liquor store while on a Maine getaway with his SNL producer gal.

The sighting came as a surprise, since the star previously opened up about his stint in rehab during his rocky marriage to Jennifer Garner.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he wrote in a shocking Facebook post. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be."

After his chaotic divorce scandal with Garner, however, the actor has been spotted all over the world, shopping for booze ad romancing Shookus whenever her gets the chance.

As Radar exclusively reported, Shookus has also battled with alcohol problems over the years, as she was once hit with a drinking charge when she was still a minor.

What do you think of their latest date? Sound off in the comments below.

