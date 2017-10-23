Ben Affleck Caught Leaving Church With Kids, Two Days After Rehab Meeting!

Ben Affleck,
45, was spotted taking his children to church this Sunday in Los Angeles, two days after he was seen attending his routine rehab meeting. The star has been sticking firmly to his faith after being bashed by several Hollywood actresses for his alleged sexual misconduct. Is he trying to make up for his sins? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more.
Ben Affleck was spotted holding hands with playful son Samuel during his church visit this past Sunday.
He looked calm and collected as he walked to his car following the service. Affleck sipped on a hot coffee as he fulfilled his weekend daddy duties.
As Radar readers know, Ben has been focusing on staying sober ever since his rehab stint in February.
He came clean about his alcohol addiction in March, saying, “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be."
The actor – who is currently dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus
– shared kids Seraphina
, 8, Samuel, 5, and Violet
, 11, with estranged wife Jennifer Garner
, 45.
Despite it all it seems Jennifer and his family have been quite forgiving, as he's been spotted out and about with them on various occasions since the scandal.
Do you think Ben Affleck regrets his alleged sleazy actions? Is he a changed man now that he is attending rehab? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
