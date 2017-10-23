Ben Affleck Caught Leaving Church With Kids, Two Days After Rehab Meeting!

Ben Affleck, 45, was spotted taking his children to church this Sunday in Los Angeles, two days after he was seen attending his routine rehab meeting. The star has been sticking firmly to his faith after being bashed by several Hollywood actresses for his alleged sexual misconduct. Is he trying to make up for his sins? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. 45, was spotted taking his children to church this Sunday in Los Angeles, two days after he was seen attending his routine rehab meeting. The star has been sticking firmly to his faith after being bashed by several Hollywood actresses for his alleged sexual misconduct. Is he trying to make up for his sins? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck was spotted holding hands with playful son Samuel during his church visit this past Sunday. Photo credit: BACKGRID

He looked calm and collected as he walked to his car following the service. Affleck sipped on a hot coffee as he fulfilled his weekend daddy duties. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Ben has been focusing on staying sober ever since his rehab stint in February. Photo credit: BACKGRID

He came clean about his alcohol addiction in March, saying, “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lindsay Shookus – shared kids Seraphina, 8, Samuel, 5, and Violet, 11, with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, 45. The actor – who is currently dating SNL producer– shared kids, 8, Samuel, 5, and, 11, with estranged wife, 45. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hilarie Burton, 35, As Radar reported, Ben was recently bashed for allegedly groping actress, 35, during an appearance on TRL . He apologized for the incident, saying he acted “inappropriately." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Annamarie Tendler, 32, claimed she grabbed her “ He also went under fire after makeup artist, 32, claimed she grabbed her “ a**" during a Golden Globes party in 2014 Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite it all it seems Jennifer and his family have been quite forgiving, as he's been spotted out and about with them on various occasions since the scandal. Photo credit: BACKGRID