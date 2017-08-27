Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Take Their Kids To Church

Ben and Jen are together again! Well, not exactly. Divorcing Affleck and Garner, both 45, simply resumed their old familiar habit of taking their kids to church on Sunday. After looking disheveled while stepping out for Saturday breakfast with his galpal Lindsay Shookus, Affleck appeared to have shaken off his constant companion to bond with his children. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more.
Affleck was all smiles while Garner was low key as photographers caught them escorting their three children to church in Los Angeles.
Affleck and Shookus looked sloppy on Saturday as she wore shorts and he sported a "Detroit Motor City," tee shirt. On Sunday, the Argo star wore another tee shirt while Garner looked ladylike in a dress as they held hands with their children.
Affleck and SNL producer Shookus have engaged in major PDA from coast to coast! They've been seen on a dinner date in New York
after a shopping spree. Meanwhile, Garner has been keeping a low profile devoted to family errands.
Although Ben and Jen have split, they look like the picture of an amicable divorcing couple on Sunday—even as Affleck flaunts his new ladylove on the other days of the week!
