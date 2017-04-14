1 of 11

Softening the blow? Ben Affleck was spotted getting ice cream with his daughter Violet on Thursday before he and estranged wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce — see the photos!

Affleck seemed to be in good spirits despite the circumstances.

As Radar previously reported, divorce documents reveal the former couple's vast wealth, the reason for their split and how exactly they want to handle the custody of their three children.

The 13 Going on 30 star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the "legal grounds" for the divorce and Affleck did the same.

They both asked for legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

"Reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to both petitioner and respondent," both Affleck and Garner requested.

For separate property each noted: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," and "earnings and accumulations…from and after the date of separation," and also "separate property assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are not presently known."