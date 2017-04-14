1 of 11
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Softening the blow? Ben Affleck was spotted getting ice cream with his daughter Violet on Thursday before he and estranged wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce — see the photos!
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Affleck seemed to be in good spirits despite the circumstances.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
As Radar previously reported, divorce documents reveal the former couple's vast wealth, the reason for their split and how exactly they want to handle the custody of their three children.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Garner, 44, and Affleck, 44, both filed divorce papers in Los Angeles County on Thursday, but acting as their own attorneys. “In Propria Persona,” is how they both listed their affiliation without an attorney.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The couple’s documents are exactly the same, with both noting that their wedding date was June 29, 2005, and the date of separation is "to be determined."
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The 13 Going on 30 star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the "legal grounds" for the divorce and Affleck did the same.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
They both asked for legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
"Reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to both petitioner and respondent," both Affleck and Garner requested.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
For separate property each noted: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," and "earnings and accumulations…from and after the date of separation," and also "separate property assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are not presently known."
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The couple filed for divorce just days after Radar exclusively revealed that Affleck completed a stint in rehab for "alcohol addiction."
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Are you ready to say goodbye to Bennifer 2.0 for good? Let us know in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: