Moving trucks were spotted outside of Jennifer Garner 's home, clearing out the last of Ben Affleck 's belongings following the couple's divorce finalization — see the photos!

Moving trucks makes the couple's divorce even more official.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner seemed elated to have her ex out of the house.

The actress was all smiles as she picked up an iced tea before getting her kids from school.

As Radar previously reported, divorce documents reveal the former couple's vast wealth, the reason for their split and how exactly they want to handle the custody of their three children.

Garner, 44, and Affleck, 44, both filed divorce papers in Los Angeles County on Thursday, but acting as their own attorneys. "In Propria Persona," is how they both listed their affiliation without an attorney.

The 13 Going on 30 star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the "legal grounds" for the divorce and Affleck did the same.

They both asked for legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. "Reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to both petitioner and respondent," both Affleck and Garner requested.