Moving trucks were spotted outside of Jennifer Garner's home, clearing out the last of Ben Affleck's belongings following the couple's divorce finalization — see the photos!
Moving trucks makes the couple's divorce even more official.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner seemed elated to have her ex out of the house.
The actress was all smiles as she picked up an iced tea before getting her kids from school.
As Radar previously reported, divorce documents reveal the former couple's vast wealth, the reason for their split and how exactly they want to handle the custody of their three children.
Garner, 44, and Affleck, 44, both filed divorce papers in Los Angeles County on Thursday, but acting as their own attorneys. “In Propria Persona,” is how they both listed their affiliation without an attorney.
The couple's documents are exactly the same, with both noting that their wedding date was June 29, 2005, and the date of separation is "to be determined."
The 13 Going on 30 star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the "legal grounds" for the divorce and Affleck did the same.
They both asked for legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. "Reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to both petitioner and respondent," both Affleck and Garner requested.
For separate property each noted: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," and "earnings and accumulations…from and after the date of separation," and also "separate property assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are not presently known." The couple filed for divorce just days after Radar exclusively revealed that Affleck completed a stint in rehab for "alcohol addiction." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
