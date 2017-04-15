As Radar reported, The Alias actress, also 44, and Affleck separated in June 2015 — just one day after their 10-year anniversary — and after he was caught up in a cheating scandal with the nanny.

The doomed pair failed to sign a prenup, so they are expected to split their fortune down the middle, unless a different financial settlement is requested from either side. To finalize the divorce could take up to six months.