After a two-year separation,andultimately decided to file for divorce on April 13 — but will it stay amicable like they hope? RadarOnline.com has all the latest details on their divorce showdown

According to reports, the 44-year-old actor, who's been staying in the couple's Pacific Palisades guesthouse next to the main house , is already packing up his belongings following the filing on Thursday.

"Ben will move out and is looking for a property close by so they can continue to co-parent as they have been ," a source told Us Weekly . "He will move out when he finds the right place."

Affleck and Garner have been spotted on multiple occasions over the last two years co-parenting their three children , 11,, 8, and, 8. More recently though, Affleck began spending one-on-one time with his kids following his rehab stint for alcohol addiction

"There was no catalyst for the date," the source went on to Us Weekly. "It was just a time that worked best for them. The time was right. They are both happy with it and it is entirely amicable ."

As Radar reported, The Alias actress, also 44, and Affleck separated in June 2015 — just one day after their 10-year anniversary — and after he was caught up in a cheating scandal with the nanny.

The doomed pair failed to sign a prenup, so they are expected to split their fortune down the middle, unless a different financial settlement is requested from either side. To finalize the divorce could take up to six months.