1 of 9
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
It's only been three days since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce, but the couple looked happy to reunite for Easter church with their children on Sunday — see the photos on Radar.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
In fact, the former couple was even laughing and smiling together.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
As Radar previously reported, divorce documents reveal the former couple's vast wealth and the reason for their split.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Garner, 44, and Affleck, 44, both filed divorce papers in Los Angeles County on Thursday, but acting as their own attorneys. “In Propria Persona,” is how they both listed their affiliation without an attorney.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The couple's documents are exactly the same, with both noting that their wedding date was June 29, 2005, and the date of separation is "to be determined."
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The 13 Going on 30 star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the "legal grounds" for the divorce and Affleck did the same.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
They both asked for legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. "Reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to both petitioner and respondent," both Affleck and Garner requested.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
For separate property each noted: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," and "earnings and accumulations…from and after the date of separation," and also "separate property assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are not presently known."
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The couple filed for divorce just days after Radar exclusively revealed that Affleck completed a stint in rehab for "alcohol addiction." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: