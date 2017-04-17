1 of 9

It's only been three days since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce, but the couple looked happy to reunite for Easter church with their children on Sunday — see the photos on Radar.

In fact, the former couple was even laughing and smiling together.

The cou ple's documents are exactly the same , with both noting that their wedding date was June 29, 2005, and the date of separation is "to be determined."

The 13 Going on 30 star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the "legal grounds" for the divorce and Affleck did the same.

They both asked for legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. "Reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to both petitioner and respondent," both Affleck and Garner requested.

For separate property each noted: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," and "earnings and accumulations…from and after the date of separation," and also "separate property assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are not presently known."