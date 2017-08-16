Ben Affleck Celebrates 45th Birthday With Jen & Their 3 Kids Amid Scandalous Divorce

Ben Affleck
was seen celebrating his 45th birthday with estranged wife Jennifer Garner
and their three kids Violet
, 11, Seraphina
, 8, and Samuel
, 5, while in Los Angeles on Monday, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The actor’s new flame, Saturday Night Live
producer Lindsay Shookus,
37, was nowhere to be seen – possibly since sources say she is “terrified” of meeting her famous boyfriend’s clan. “She’s terrified at facing their questions on how she and Ben met and fell in love,” the insider admitted. “But she’s starting to run out of excuses – and Ben’s family members are beginning to wonder what’s up,” said a source. Apparently, Shookus believes she will be accused of having wrecked Affleck and Garner’s marriage!