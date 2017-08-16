Ben Affleck Celebrates 45th Birthday With Jen & Their 3 Kids Amid Scandalous Divorce

Ben Affleck was seen celebrating his 45th birthday with estranged wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, while in Los Angeles on Monday, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The actor’s new flame, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus,37, was nowhere to be seen – possibly since sources say she is “terrified” of meeting her famous boyfriend’s clan. “She’s terrified at facing their questions on how she and Ben met and fell in love,” the insider admitted. “But she’s starting to run out of excuses – and Ben’s family members are beginning to wonder what’s up,” said a source. Apparently, Shookus believes she will be accused of was seen celebrating his 45th birthday with estranged wifeand their three kids, 11,, 8, and, 5, while in Los Angeles on Monday, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The actor’s new flame,producer37, was nowhere to be seen – possibly since sources say she is “terrified” of meeting her famous boyfriend’s clan. “She’s terrified at facing their questions on how she and Ben met and fell in love,” the insider admitted. “But she’s starting to run out of excuses – and Ben’s family members are beginning to wonder what’s up,” said a source. Apparently, Shookus believes she will be accused of having wrecked Affleck and Garner’s marriage! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ex-wife Jennifer Garner was seen carrying her former cheating hubby’s cake to the car. She looked content and calm in a casually elegant white blouse, distressed blue jeans and nude heels. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Affleck and Garner’s eldest daughter, Violet, looked stunning in a black and pink floral dress, with matching sunnies and strappy heels. She was seen carrying a colorful, beautifully wrapped present for her famous dad. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Affleck looked bloated as he stepped out of his car to have lunch with his family at L.A.’s upscale American hotspot, Barton G. The Restaurant. Photo credit: BACKGRID

All three kids looked adorable as they headed to their now-sober father’s birthday bash. The actor has not been spotted spending time with his children since his latest family trip to the Bahamas, where he reunited with his estranged wife. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Getting back to his daddy-duties after recently travelling the world with his new girlfriend, Affleck was seen looking exhausted while carrying a cardboard box outside the restaurant. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Looking bleary-eyed as ever, could it be that booze-loving Affleck slipped off the wagon for his milestone birthday? Photo credit: BACKGRID