Awkward! Ben Introduces Lindsay To Jen — Inside The Trio’s Secret Meet & Greet

The super awkward secret meet and greet went down on Saturday afternoon, a source tells X17
An insider reveals the intro "went off without a hitch."
Affleck, 45, brought girlfriend Shookus, 37, to meet up with Garner, 45, at Farm Shop in Brentwood.
The trio sat down for a late lunch sans the former flame's three shared children.
Things were said to have gone so well the three even headed over to Garner's pad in the Pacific Palisades for a sit-down afterwards!
"Ben and Lindsay looked so happy to finally be making their relationship legit with Jen," an informant close to the situation dished to the outlet.
"They've had to tiptoe around and Jen has resisted having the kids hang out with Lindsay."
"Ben was dressed up and seemed to really want to make a good impression on Jen — like how clean and healthy he looks," said the source of Affleck, who has continuously made headlines over his problems with alcohol.
The snitch continued: "Lindsay looked a little nervous but was getting support from Ben."
As Radar reported, Affleck has moved on from Garner with the Saturday Night Live producer. Though Affleck still calls his home California, where his children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5 — live with Garner, he’s been flying back and forth between the West Coast and New York City to be with Shookus.
