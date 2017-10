Violet Affleck, 11, and Seraphina Affleck, 8, out for ice cream at Rori’s in Santa Monica. The former couple looked calm, cool and collected amid Ben’s brutal sexual harassment drama. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more about the not-so-happy family’s latest outing. Ben Affleck , 45, was spotted reuniting with estranged wife Jennifer Garner , 45, in Los Angeles, following the actor’s controversial groping scandal. The duo took their daughters, 11, and, 8, out for ice cream at Rori’s in Santa Monica. The former couple looked calm, cool and collected amid Ben’s brutal sexual harassment drama. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more about the not-so-happy family’s latest outing. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The famous parents looked tense while spending time with their two daughters. Ben was pictured hugging Jennifer and kissing her on the forehead before she shyly walked away to tend to her girls. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two are also parents to son Samuel Affleck, 5, who was not present during the awkward family outing. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hilarie Burton’s breasts during a TRL appearance in 2003. As Radar readers know , Ben recently went under fire for groping’s breasts during a TRL appearance in 2003. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After she came forward about the alleged incident, social media users began criticizing the actor for his actions, as well as for his controversial comments about Harvey Weinstein. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ben quickly wrote a Twitter apology to Hilarie, 35, saying: “ I acted inappropriately towards Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

After that scandal passed , Ben was then bashed for a telling a TV journalist to “get them ti***es out!” in a bizarre video. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Annamarie Tendler, 32, accused him of having Later, makeup artist, 32, accused him of having groped her a** during a Hollywood party Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck has yet to speak out about the backlash following his Hilarie drama. Is girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37, upset? Photo credit: BACKGRID

During his family outing with Jen and the girls, Ben appeared calm yet glum as he tried to avoid the cameras. Jennifer Garner too seemed to avoid her estranged husband’s eyes as she focused her attention on Violet and Seraphina. Photo credit: BACKGRID