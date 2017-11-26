REUNITED Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Together For Thanksgiving Holidays – See The Photos Justice League star spends time with family and his girlfriend. By Cliff Renfrew Posted on Nov 25, 2017 @ 19:23PM Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)View gallery 7 Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Together For Thanksgiving Holidays – See The Photos 1 of 7 1 of 7Ben Affleck was a busy man over Thanksgiving. He spent time with his family and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.2 of 7Ben Affleck, 45, spent Thanksgiving with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, 45, and their three kids.3 of 7However, the 'Justice League' star also saw his SNL producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37, as well.4 of 7The lovers were spotted grabbing a coffee and lunch on Saturday close to his family's home in Brentwood, California. 5 of 7Ben wore dark jeans and a gray blazer over a light blue shirt teamed with green sneakers.6 of 7Blonde Shookus wore a blouse knotted at the waist and slipped into a pair of skintight black jeans that showing off her toned legs. 7 of 7RadarOnline.com previously reported how Garner is not letting Shookus meet their three children. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Ben Affleck was a busy man over Thanksgiving. He spent time with his family and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.Ben Affleck, 45, spent Thanksgiving with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, 45, and their three kids.However, the 'Justice League' star also saw his SNL producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37, as well.The lovers were spotted grabbing a coffee and lunch on Saturday close to his family's home in Brentwood, California.Ben wore dark jeans and a gray blazer over a light blue shirt teamed with green sneakers.Blonde Shookus wore a blouse knotted at the waist and slipped into a pair of skintight black jeans that showing off her toned legs.RadarOnline.com previously reported how Garner is not letting Shookus meet their three children. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Share Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner Lindsay Shookus Comments