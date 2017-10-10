Twinning! Bella Hadid & Sister Gigi Step Out For 21 Birthday Celebration thumbnail

Twinning! Bella Hadid & Sister Gigi Step Out For 21 Birthday Celebration

The supermodels stunned fans with their ensembles as mom Yolanda joined the party.

Bella Hadid turned 21 this Monday, and her doting sister Gigi, 22, could not contain her joy! The gorgeous supermodels celebrated with friends in New York City – and mom Yolanda Foster, 53, was the guest of honor! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see photos of the glamorous night.

Bella and Gigi were photographed stepping out of their mother’s NYC home this Monday, on the day of Bella’s 21 birthday!

Showcasing their own individual styles, the stunning sisters met up with friends as they were joined by their equally-stunning mother, Yolanda.

Gigi wore a fresh light-blue ensemble while Bella rocked a skin-tight black dress with side slits.

Gigi is known for her sporty chic style, while Bella tends to go more towards edgy, risqué fashion choices. As is clear in recent photos, the duo is not a fan of bras.

Yolanda Foster – who always looks classy – recently opened up about he rocky relationship with ex-husband David Foster. In her tell-all book, she spoke out about her battle with Lyme Disease and told the story of how David dumped her through the phone.

While he has since been spotted with a string of mystery women, Yolanda has been focusing on her health and the wellness of her model children: Bella, Gigi and Anwar. What do you think of Yolanda joining her daughters for a midnight birthday celebration? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

