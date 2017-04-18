1 of 8
Celine Dion impressed fans with her emotional performance of “Immortality” on CBS’s Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees, which aired last night. But according to a source working at the event, not many staffers were impressed Dion’s backstage behavior! Click through 7 sassy photos of the 49-year-old superstar singer from the tribute, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals how Dion definitely lived up to her “diva” reputation!
According to the insider, Dion was not as cordial to other celebrities backstage as she was with Kelly. “She completely blew people off when they tried to talk to her after her performance,” the source told Radar.
“Celine demanded two dressing rooms and did not want to sit in the audience like the rest of the celebrities were asked to do, which is normal for this type of event,” the insider added.
As Radar previously reported, Dion – whose husband Rene Angelil died of cancer one year ago – has rightfully earned her diva status! While filming for NBC’s hit reality competition show, The Voice, Dion was also said to be a complete nightmare, according to an insider.
Do you think Celine deserves to act like a diva?
