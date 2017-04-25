1 of 8
Chris Soules has gone from designer duds on the Bachelor to a prison jumpsuit. The disgraced reality star, 35, faced his fate this morning in his first court appearance after leaving the scene of a car crash that left one man dead.
According to local news site KWWL , cops later found Soules’ vehicle at a home he was staying in, and spent hours attempting to secure a search warrant to force him out of the house.
Soules, who was arrested for driving under the influence in 2006, was discovered to have alcoholic beverages or containers in his possession, court records indicate.
He will return to court on May 2 for a preliminary hearing.
As Radar reported in 2014, the reality star was previously arrested for leaving the scene of an accident in 2002.
Bachelor fans fell in love with Soules when he starred on the ABC dating show in 2015. Though he proposed to final rose winner Whitney Bischoff, they split just six months later.
