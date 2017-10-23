Divorce Stress! Audrina Patridge Sparks New Health Fears With Extreme Weight Loss

Patridge, 32, "isn't coping well in the midst of her court battle" with the father of her only child, a source claims, and as a result, food is the last thing on her mind!
"She was already skeletal going into this hell, so the 10 pounds she's lost since the split became official has hit her hard," spills the insider.
The informant claims the former Hills star has been "shunning meals" and "staying up worrying non-stop."
"She's extremely down and feels so ashamed and hurt that it's come to this."
"Her clothes are dropping off her and she's down to a dangerous low of 110lbs – that's at least 15lbs lower than she should be," claims the worried friend.
As Radar previously reported, Patridge had taken out a restraining order against Bohan after a domestic violence claim. The incident reportedly involved him shoving her while she was holding their baby, threatening suicide and "repeatedly harassing her while she was working." Patridge and Bohan have been together on-and-off since 2008, but have only been wed for 10-months. They welcomed daughter Kirra back in June 2016.
