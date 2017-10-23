Divorce Stress! Audrina Patridge Sparks New Health Fears With Extreme Weight Loss

Patridge, 32, "isn't coping well in the midst of her court battle" with the father of her only child, a source claims, and as a result, food is the last thing on her mind! Photo credit: INSTAR Images

"She was already skeletal going into this hell, so the 10 pounds she's lost since the split became official has hit her hard," spills the insider. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The informant claims the former Hills star has been "shunning meals" and "staying up worrying non-stop." Photo credit: BACKGRID

"She's extremely down and feels so ashamed and hurt that it's come to this." Photo credit: MEGA

"Her clothes are dropping off her and she's down to a dangerous low of 110lbs – that's at least 15lbs lower than she should be," claims the worried friend. Photo credit: Getty Images