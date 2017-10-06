Judge Reissues Restraining Order Against Audrina’s Ex In Court Face-Off

Audrina Patridge fought back her estranged husband in court today just weeks after she filed for divorce and slapped him with a restraining order. A judge reissued the former Hills star's temporary Corey Bohan, and kicked him out of her Orange County, California, home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. With her parents and attorney by her side, the mom of Kirra Max, 1, appeared cool and collected when faced with the man she accused of domestic violence. “Audrina didn't turn around to even look at Corey when he walked in,” a source told Radar. “She didn't flinch or even look over his way.” fought back her estranged husband in court today just weeks after she filed for divorce and slapped him with a restraining order. A judge reissued the former Hills star's temporary restraining order againstand kicked him out of her Orange County, California, home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. With her parents and attorney by her side, the mom of Kirra Max, 1, appeared cool and collected when faced with the man she accused of domestic violence. “Audrina didn't turn around to even look at Corey when he walked in,” a source told Radar. “She didn't flinch or even look over his way.” Photo credit: MEGA

The reality star turned fashion designer's restraining order against Bohan was reissued, just weeks after she claimed he was last violent with her while holding their infant daughter.

The parties agreed that Bohan would move out of Patridge's southern California home, where he had been staying since the split.

Family support! Patridge's mother and father joined her in the courtroom, an eyewitness told Radar.

Australia native Bohan's parents also supported him in court.

As Radar previously reported, Patridge claimed she was not only terrified of Bohan's "violent" tendencies, but that he would abduct their daughter and move back to his home country.

Just one day after filing a temporary restraining order on September 18, Bohan "violated" the order by refusing to leave Patridge's home, and calling her a "f***ing c**t," she claimed. She filed for divorce the same week.

The couple wed in a dream ceremony just last November.