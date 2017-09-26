Audrina Patridge Drops Off Daughter With ‘Violent’ Corey Amid Restraining Order

Audrina Patridge was just spotted meeting up with estranged husband Corey Bohan amid their divorce and restraining order scandal! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the new mom dropped off 1-year-old daughter Kirra Bohan with her dad, days after confirming their shocking split. Click through to see the photos! was just spotted meeting up with estranged husbandamid their divorce and restraining order scandal! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the new mom dropped off 1-year-old daughterwith her dad, days after confirming their shocking split. Click through to see the photos! Photo credit: MEGA

The incident came after the brunette beauty claimed her hubby of less than one year had violently shoved her while she held her baby. She also claimed he threatened to kill himself during an explosive fight! Photo credit: MEGA

"[He] pushed me back with her in my arms," she said according to The Blast, he then started "punching and hitting himself on the head [and] punched a hole in our bedroom door." Photo credit: MEGA

"[He was] jealous I was out with other people, accused me of partying and cheating on him, and threatened to kill himself," Audrina, 32, said of an incident that allegedly happened in July. Photo credit: MEGA

Audrina has also claimed she is terrified her troubled husband will kidnap Kirra and take her to Australia for revenge! Photo credit: MEGA

Corey, 35, tried to defend himself after Audrina accused him of violence, saying that she and her brother tried to instigate a fight with him and that they are clearly trying to keep him from seeing his child Photo credit: MEGA

Following her divorce and restraining order filing, Audrina claimed she expects Corey to move out of their house, as it is her "separate property" and is not his to keep. Photo credit: MEGA