Audrina Patridge Drops Off Daughter With ‘Violent’ Corey Amid Restraining Order

Audrina Patridge
was just spotted meeting up with estranged husband Corey Bohan
amid their divorce and restraining order scandal! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the new mom dropped off 1-year-old daughter Kirra Bohan
with her dad, days after confirming their shocking split. Click through to see the photos!
The incident came after the brunette beauty claimed her hubby of less than one year had violently shoved her while she held her baby. She also claimed he threatened to kill himself during an explosive fight!
"[He] pushed me back with her in my arms," she said according to The Blast, he then started "punching and hitting himself on the head [and] punched a hole in our bedroom door."
"[He was] jealous I was out with other people, accused me of partying and cheating on him, and threatened to kill himself," Audrina, 32, said of an incident that allegedly happened in July.
Audrina has also claimed she is terrified her troubled husband will kidnap Kirra and take her to Australia for revenge!
Following her divorce and restraining order filing, Audrina claimed she expects Corey to move out of their house, as it is her "separate property" and is not his to keep.
Will these two ever be able to work out their complex family dynamic amid their legal battles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.