Postpartum Depression? Audrey Reveals ‘Pain & Suffering’ & ‘Tearful Nights’ After Baby

"I won't sugar coat it... these past two weeks have been HARD," Audrey shared on Instagram. "The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again... I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards."
"I got all the things... the common 'TMI' postpartum hurts, along with severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis," she explained. "I can't believe I'm saying this, but the pain that I've experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions [sic]."
"Inevitably, all of this has left me feeling like I am failing my baby, frustrated, discouraged, and heart ached," she continued. "But even though the tearful sleepless nights persist, so will I. I will continue to pour myself out in sacrificial love for this baby girl who makes every hurt worth enduring."
She concluded by revealing that she was relying on her faith to get her through her struggles.
