Postpartum Depression? Audrey Reveals ‘Pain & Suffering’ & ‘Tearful Nights’ After Baby thumbnail

BABY BLUES

Postpartum Depression? Audrey Reveals ‘Pain & Suffering’ & ‘Tearful Nights’ After Baby

Roloff gave birth to Ember just weeks ago.

By
Posted on
Postpartum Depression? Audrey Reveals ‘Pain & Suffering’ & ‘Tearful Nights’ After Baby thumbnail
View gallery 9

Audrey Roloff became a mom two weeks ago, and the Little People Big World star is still struggling to adjust to her new life with Ember! Click through these slides to get the latest on Jeremy’s wife.

Postpartum Depression? Audrey Reveals ‘Pain & Suffering’ & ‘Tearful Nights’ After Baby
1 of 9
Audrey Roloff became a mom two weeks ago, and the Little People Big World star is still struggling to adjust to her new life with Ember! Click through these slides to get the latest on Jeremy's wife.
Audrey, 26, and Jeremy, 27, welcomed Ember on September 10, but their life as a family of three hasn't been as smooth as they thought it would be.
"I won't sugar coat it... these past two weeks have been HARD," Audrey shared on Instagram. "The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again... I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards."
"I got all the things... the common 'TMI' postpartum hurts, along with severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis," she explained. "I can't believe I'm saying this, but the pain that I've experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions [sic]."
"Inevitably, all of this has left me feeling like I am failing my baby, frustrated, discouraged, and heart ached," she continued. "But even though the tearful sleepless nights persist, so will I. I will continue to pour myself out in sacrificial love for this baby girl who makes every hurt worth enduring."
She concluded by revealing that she was relying on her faith to get her through her struggles.
The Little People Big World stars announced that they were expecting in February , and Audrey frequently posted shots of her bare bump afterwards.
The devout Christian previously slammed Jeremy's parents Matt and Amy for divorcing, citing her religious beliefs.
Will you watch Audrey, Jeremy and Ember on Little People Big World? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments