Postpartum Depression? Audrey Reveals ‘Pain & Suffering’ & ‘Tearful Nights’ After Baby

"Indeed, we all have an appetite for eternity, we have allowed ourselves to get caught up in a society that frustrates our longing for it at every turn. Half of our inventions are purposes to save time... And yet, why not? Time is our natural environment, we live in time as we live in the air we breathe. And we love the air - who has not taken deep breaths of pure, fresh country air, just for the pleasure of it? How strange that we cannot love time. It spoils our loveliest moments. Nothing quite comes up to our expectations because of it. We alone - for animals, so far as we can see are unaware of time, untroubled. Time is their natural environment. Why do we sense that it is not ours?" - A Severe Mercy #journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent

A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:56pm PST