Guy Oseary's wedding! Ashton Kutcher , 39, suffered an awkward run-in with his ex this weekend when he flew to Rio de Janeiro for's wedding! Demi Moore , 54, was also a guest at the tropical ceremony, and a source claimed she left just five minutes after ex-husband Kutcher! What does the actor's wife, Mila Kunis , 34, think about this? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos!

Ashton Kutcher was looking dapper in a navy blue suit when he awkwardly ran into his ex-wife Demi Moore, halfway across the globe at a friend's wedding.

As Radar exclusively revealed, new mom Mila Kunis has been feeling "envious" of Demi Moore's sexy body – and she certainly can't be too happy about her and Kutcher's unexpected reunion

Moore may have 20 years on Kunis, but she's still looking better than ever!

A source claimed it took Kunis "a lot of work and dieting to lose her pregnancy weight," after having daughter Wyatt, 2, and baby Dimitri.

"Mila has always been a little insecure about following in Demi's footsteps, but her body jealous came to a head after the trailer for Demi's new film Blind was released," added the insider.

"Mila was Ashton's friend" during his years married to Moore, so she knows what he thinks of her and what he feels about her jaw-dropping body.

"Ashton always praised Demi for how good she looks and that bothers Mila because she worries she won't age as well as Demi," the source added. She fears she "won't compare."

As Radar readers know, Kutcher met Moore when she was 41 and he was 25. They were married for eight years and he acted as a loving stepfather to her three daughters – who he's no longer allowed to see