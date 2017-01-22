1 of 8
Uma Thurman is on her best behavior as she battles her ex-fiance Arpad Busson for the custody of their daughter, Luna.
The 46-year-old actress was spotted ice skating with the 4-year-old in Manhattan's Meatpacking District on Jan. 21.
She was also caught taking multiple smoke breaks on the side of the rink as her daughter continued to skate with other kids.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Thurman and Busson are both trapped in a heated battle in court, trying to prove who is the more reckless parent.
According to Friday reports, Thurman accused Busson of throwing a temper tantrum back in 2009 when the family was forced to cancel a trip to the Bahamas due to her older daughter Maya breaking her arms.
"He told his sons to get up and go out to dinner with him," she said on Jan. 20, "It was very traumatic."
She went on to say Busson was "very angry, very difficult to be with and he became meaner" during their relationship that began in 2007.
Thurman's fighting words came as no surprise, though, especially after Busson slammed her in court just two weeks ago for mixing prescription drugs with alcohol while battling a mental illness. The duo's lawyers are slated to give their final statements on Jan. 23. Who do you think will get custody of Luna? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
