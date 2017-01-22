1 of 8

MEGA MEGA Uma Thurman is on Arpad Busson for the custody of their daughter, Luna. is on her best behavior as she battles her ex-fiancefor the custody of their daughter,

MEGA MEGA The 46-year-old actress was spotted ice skating with the 4-year-old in Manhattan's Meatpacking District on Jan. 21.

MEGA MEGA She was also caught taking multiple smoke breaks on the side of the rink as her daughter continued to skate with other kids.

MEGA MEGA As RadarOnline.com reported, Thurman and Busson are both trapped in a heated battle in court, trying to prove who is the more reckless parent.

MEGA MEGA According to Friday reports, Thurman accused Busson of throwing a temper tantrum back in 2009 when the family was forced to cancel a trip to the Bahamas due to her older daughter Maya breaking her arms.

MEGA MEGA "He told his sons to get up and go out to dinner with him," she said on Jan. 20, " It was very traumatic.

MEGA MEGA She went on to say Busson was "very angry, very difficult to be with and he became meaner" during their relationship that began in 2007.