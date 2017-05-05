1 of 7
Ariel Winter glammed up to the max at screening of Modern Family's season eight finale at the Wolf Theatre in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday, sparking criticism about her over-the-top appearance.
The star donned a skintight mini dress featuring a busty mesh cutout.
The 19-year-old paired the dress with gold stilettos, a real statement.
When criticism over her outfit choice start pouring in, Winter released a statement on Instagram.
“As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did," Winter concluded. "Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :)" We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
