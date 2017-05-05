1 of 7

Mi Familia Moderna😍😍😍 #academypanel A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 3, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT Unlike her costars, Winter went the whole nine yards on glamming up for the event.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images The star donned a skintight mini dress featuring a busty mesh cutout.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images The 19-year-old paired the dress with gold stilettos, a real statement.

😘 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT “Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else?” the sitcom star wrote. “Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?” Ariel continued. “WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE!”