‘Bachelor’ Cheating Scandal! Arie Slammed By Ex Courtney In Shocking Tell-All

The next star of The Bachelor may be more of a nightmare than a dream man! Courtney Robertson accused next season’s leading man Arie Luyendyk of cheating on her during their brief fling in her shocking tell-all book.

Ben Flajnik, Robertson admitted to having a crush on the "sexy race car driver." He reached out to her while she was engaged to Flajnik to hang out with the couple. "I private messaged Arie that I was going to be out of town, but Ben would love to meet up with him," she wrote in her book I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain. "I'm not going to lie. I was a little flirty. I'd heard through a very reliable source, another former contestant, that Arie was the best sex she'd ever had."

When her and Flajnik eventually called off their engagement, Luyendyk wasted no time reaching out to the former Bachelor villain. “He called me and we made plans to meet up,” she wrote, adding that he came over to her parents’ house with wine and takeout. “He and a bunch of the guys watched [my finale] and he said he knew then that I was his ‘dream babe.’ He said from that moment on he had a crush on me.”

The two then began making out, as she referred to him as an “expert at lip locking.” When she asked him to have sex, he hesitated “for a millisecond.” “Then we headed into my childhood bedroom, for what can only be described as the best sex I’ve ever had," she penned. "Why was it so good you ask? Arie’s incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. He knows exactly what positions make a woman comfortable and satisfied .” Photo credit: Instagram/@bugrobertson

She remained in Arizona for 12 days and spent most of that time with Arie. “I felt safe with him and liked that he understood what it was like to be on the show and a member of Bachelor Nation,” she wrote. “In one week, I felt closer to Arie than I had to Ben in a year.”

Emily Maynard, who chose now-ex Jef Holm over Luyendyk, had been contacting him when But they couldn’t hide out for long, as a fan snapped a photo of the couple while they were out to dinner. Her ex-fiancé wasn’t pleased with Robertson moving on only a week after their split. She also learned that, who chose now-exover Luyendyk, had been contacting him when her engagement ended

When she told Luyendyk that they were done, he told her to “think about it over night” and attend the iHeartRadio concert with him the next day. When she changed her mind, he said, “I don’t think it’s a good idea.” “He’d flown in another girl to take to the show and because he just couldn’t help it Arie posted pictures of them together,” she wrote. “He was dating this woman the entire time we were together. He’d often see both of us on the same day.”

It was announced earlier today that Luyendyk, who appeared on Maynard’s season in 2012, has been chosen to be the bachelor for season 22