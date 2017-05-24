1 of 10

Getty Images Getty Images More victims have been named in the deadly terror attack at Ariana Grande 's Manchester concert Monday. Meet those lost in the blast on RadarOnline.com.

Saffie Roussos was just eight years old.

Georgina Callander, a fan who met Grande two years ago and tweeted her excitement before the show, was 18-year-old, a fan who met Grande two years ago and tweeted her excitement before the show, was among those who died

Alison Howe, who was waiting to pick up her daughter, was confirmed dead by her family late last night.

Howe's friend Lisa Lees was waiting with her, ready to pick up their children.

Olivia Campbell's mother Charlotte paid tribute to the 15-year-old in a heartbreaking Facebook post: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell, taken far far to soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

Angelika and Marcin Klis, Polish citizens, had gone to pick up their children from the concert when they were killed.

Kelly Brewster, 32, died as a result of injuries she sustained in the blast, her family has confirmed. According to reports, she , 32, died as a result of injuries she sustained in the blast, her family has confirmed. According to reports, she shielded her niece from the explosion