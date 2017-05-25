1 of 11
In the chaotic aftermath of the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, celebrities, musicians, and other high profile possible targets are reevaluating their upcoming overseas plans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As Radar reported, 22 people were killed, and over 100 others were injured in the attack. Grande has cancelled all of her upcoming tour dates through June 5. But for others, the show must, and will, go on!
Earlier this week, the highly-anticipated London premier of the new Wonder Woman movie was cancelled. And now, Radar has learned Universal has scrapped plans to premier Tom Cruise’s The Mummy reboot as well.
“All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers,” an official statement from Universal reads. “Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for ‘The Mummy’ scheduled to take place next week.”
The Daily Mail reports Katy Perry, Lorde and other musicians will still be performing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival this weekend in Hull, England.
John Stamos, who revealed he was less than a mile from the explosion when it happened, promised to continue his tour with the Beach Boys. “Concerts are one of the greatest experiences in life— they are enduring symbols of freedom and liberty,” he wrote on Instagram. “You cheer, you sing, you dance. You leave exhausted and exhilarated at the same time. “You remember every show you attend. They’re all special. I think of all those parents who surprised their kids with tickets and my heart aches.
Celine Dion will also stick to her upcoming shows in Copenhagen, Stockholm, London and Paris, including a June 25 stop at the Manchester Arena.
Shawn Mendes, who's scheduled to play in Paris on Wednesday, said his show will go on, too. "Concerts are events people should never be afraid to attend, they are places for love and complete happiness,” he wrote on Twitter. “I hope I speak for every artist by saying that we will not stop spreading positivity and love through music no matter the situation.”
A representative for Guns N' Roses, currently on tour with upcoming stops in Dublin, London and Paris, said the rock band wasn't making any changes to the schedule.
And the manager for Phil Collins, scheduled to play Liverpool's Echo Arena on June 2 and then five dates at London's Royal Albert Hall beginning June 4, said those shows are still set.
