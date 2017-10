Weiner came clean about his crime and alleged “sickness” after the FBI found proof of his inappropriate conversations with the teen. He was also said to have been speaking to 19 other women, apart from the 15-year-old girl. The underage victim then came forward to tell her story on camera. While her name was not revealed due to her age, she told media that she was “disgusted” by the much-older politician’s sexual advances towards her, adding that she had to uproot her entire life after the incident.