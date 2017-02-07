1 of 9

Disgraced Anthony Weiner's wife, Huma Abedin, announced she was leaving him during Hillary Clinton's campaign but he clearly didn't get the message! The former politico was still wearing his wedding ring as the couple were spotted in NYC this week. Is Carlos Danger up to his old tricks? Click through the gallery to see the shrinking ex-politician skulking through the street with his humiliated wife and their child.

Weiner was scowling as he and his estranged wife, Abedin, took their son Jordan out in New York City on February 6, 2017, months after she announced the she was "separating" from the ex-politician.

So desperate! Weiner was still wearing his wedding band on his left hand after getting caught sending sexts to an underage girl.

"This is ridiculous," a source close to Abedin exclusively told Radar about Weiner's attempts to keep his wife from leaving him . "She has been adamant about divorcing him. He's done everything he can to destroy everything she worked so hard for 20 years."

"He knows he's hit rock bottom . But now they are both out of the limelight, they can focus on their son. They are actually getting on pretty well, and he and his friends are hoping that they might reconcile," a source told Page Six about Weiner trying to repair his marriage.

Weiner was trying to weasel his way out of child porn charges after he was caught sexting with a 15-year-old girl. The Wall Street Journal reported that his lawyers "have had discussions with federal prosecutors in Manhattan in hopes of dissuading them from bringing charges, or at least from bringing the most serious one: production of child pornography, which carries a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence upon conviction."

Stone-faced Abedin found herself unemployed after the election and has been "trying to do anything to make money ," a source told Radar about the ex-aide to Hillary Clinton.

After Weiner's bust for the sexts with the teenager, the FBI seized his computer to look for evidence against him, but found emails from his wife that were part of the Clinton email probe. Director James Comey eventually announced that they had found nothing of note in the emails.