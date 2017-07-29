Five Things You Need To Know About Anthony Scaramucci Revealed

Anthony Scaramucci Five Things You Need To Know

President Donald Trump's foul-mouthed and swaggering new Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, has already had a splashy life and he was hit with a messy divorce from his wife of three years-- after starting high-profile job with a bang. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more on the man being called Scar Mooch for his street-fighting mentality.

Scaramucci, 53, made a name for himself as a financier, working first for Goldman Sachs and then launching his own wealth management firm. He first met fellow New Yorker Trump when he was 31.

Trump's new Communications Director made a fortune after starting SkyBridge Capital, the global alternative investment firm, in 2005. According to The Mercury News, Scaramucci is known for living large as he has hosted over-the-top wine-tasting parties at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The annual gathering held at the Swiss Alpine town in January has drawn such celebrities as Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, George and Amal Clooney, Bono, Serena Williams and Kevin Spacey.

As Radar has reported, Scaramucci's personal life soon hit the headlines not long after Trump named him as the man in charge of his communications strategy. Scaramucci's second wife Deidre Ball, who worked as a vice president under Scaramucci at SkyBridge Capital, filed for divorce from her husband of three years.

According to a source, wife Ball slapped Scaramucci with divorce papers after "getting fed up with his ruthless quest to get close to President Trump, whom she despises," Page Six reported.

Scaramucci wasn't always on Trump's team, or even that of the Republicans. In 2008, Scaramucci was a fundraiser for future president Barack Obama and the Democrats. Scaramucci once said Obama, his Harvard Law School classmate, has "the best smile in American politics since Jack Kennedy." But Scarmucci soured on Obama's Wall Street policies. he hosted a conference and extravagant party in Las Vegas for hedge funds called SALT, which has been attended by the likes of Will Smith, Bill Clinton, Kobe Bryant and Al Pacino.

