Five Things You Need To Know About Anthony Scaramucci Revealed

6 of 6

Hey, big spender! Scaramucci wasn't always on Trump's team, or even that of the Republicans. In 2008, Scaramucci was a fundraiser for future president Barack Obama and the Democrats. Scaramucci once said Obama, his Harvard Law School classmate, has "the best smile in American politics since Jack Kennedy." But Scarmucci soured on Obama's Wall Street policies. he hosted a conference and extravagant party in Las Vegas for hedge funds called SALT, which has been attended by the likes of Will Smith, Bill Clinton, Kobe Bryant and Al Pacino. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images