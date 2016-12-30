1 of 7
A hunky actor, a football star and reality star get on a yacht…check out Radar’s photos of Ansel Elgort, Rob Gronkowski and Jonathan Cheban on a luxury cruiser in Miami.
Divergent star Elgort stripped off his shirt to go for a cruise with his buddies on Dave Grutman’s boat on December 29, 2016.
Cheban hung with a shirtless New England Patriot’s Gronkowski on the yacht, owned by his bestie’s buddy Grutman.
The reality star and the football star hit the high seas together.
Kendall Jenner once had a crush on Elgort, but his girlfriend at the time didn’t allow Kim Kardashian’s little sister to move in on her guy.
Grutman and Cheban share a friendship with Kim and her hubby, Kanye West, who remained hidden away in their Bel Air compound while their pals partied it up in Miami. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
