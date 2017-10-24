Anna Faris Looks Sexier Than Ever, Days After Date With New Man!

Anna Faris
, 40, was just spotted looking happier than she has in months, days after she was seen canoodling with her new man! As RadarOnline.com readers know, Faris and baby daddy Chris Pratt
, 38, announced their split this August after eight years of marriage. She's since opened up about their struggles as a couple as well as her personal insecurities during their relationship. While Faris has voiced her heartbreak over their separation, she's also been caught moving on with a new Hollywood hunk
– Michael Barrett
! Click through to see the latest photos of the beautiful actress.