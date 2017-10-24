Anna Faris Looks Sexier Than Ever, Days After Date With New Man!

Anna Faris, 40, was just spotted looking happier than she has in months, days after she was seen canoodling with her new man! As RadarOnline.com readers know, Faris and baby daddy Michael Barrett! Click through to see the latest photos of the beautiful actress. , 40, was just spotted looking happier than she has in months, days after she was seen canoodling with her new man! As RadarOnline.com readers know, Faris and baby daddy Chris Pratt , 38, announced their split this August after eight years of marriage. She's since opened up about their struggles as a couple as well as her personal insecurities during their relationship. While Faris has voiced her heartbreak over their separation, she's also been caught moving on with a new Hollywood hunk ! Click through to see the latest photos of the beautiful actress. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Anna Faris couldn't stop smiling when caught exiting her NYC hotel this Monday morning. The gorgeous blonde glowed in a long gold dress and black combat boots as she posed gleefully for the cameras.

They seemed happy and at ease in each other's company, with sources claiming they had been spending a great deal of time together in recent weeks.

As Radar readers know, Faris previously opened up about her rocky relationship with estranged husband Chris Pratt, saying that towards the end of their marriage she began to get very jealous of his close friendship with costar Jennifer Lawrence, 27.

"I have crazy pride in the fact that your talents are recognized, but it can be hard not to have a moment of self-doubt when my husband is acting with young women in big movies and I'm playing a role in Mom that, while I love it, is incredibly unsexy," she recalled telling Pratt.

She even opened up about her raunchy sex life in her new memoir, Unqualified, telling fans all of her sexy secrets before her relationship with Pratt.

"I wish I had slept with more people," admitted the actress in her racy tell-all book.