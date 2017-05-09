1 of 9
Angelina Jolie took her busy brood to a Renaissance Pleasure Faire this weekend, but she seemed like more of an ice princess! RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details about how her skin and bones frame and sad attitude stunned onlookers.
Jolie, 41, spent a solo day out with two of her kids as her divorce from Brad Pitt trudged ahead, hitting up the children’s event in Irwindale, Calif., on May 6, 2017. An eyewitness told Radar, "She didn't seem like she was having a good time at all.”
While the mother of six has been fighting for sole custody of her six children, she wasn’t her usual cheerful self while at the outing with just Shiloh, 10, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 8.
"The kids were running around like normal kids, but she seemed kind of down to me,” the eyewitness told Radar.
The Oscar-winning actress, who was recently under fire for giving preferential treatment to locals in Cambodia, was oddly quiet while out with the kids. "She really wasn't talking much either, they were just walking slowly around," said the insider.
The divorce looked like it is taking a toll on her figure as well. "She looked extremely skinny in person - very unhealthy in my opinion,” the insider said. “I didn't see her eating or drinking anything, either.”
Pitt has been open about his drinking being one of the reasons for the demise of their marriage. "I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that," he said. "I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know ... things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year [sober] now, which is bittersweet."
Jolie was under the watchful eye of a bodyguard, the spy told Radar. "I really didn't notice [her male companion] interacting with her all that much but he sure was looking out for her!" the insider said.
What do you think about Angie's scary skinny frame?
