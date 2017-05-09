"The kids were running around like normal kids, but she seemed kind of down to me,” the eyewitness told Radar.

MEGA

MEGA

What do you think about Angie’s scary skinny frame? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.